Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 21.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($333.33) to €335.00 ($338.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($268.69) to €270.00 ($272.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.50.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

MURGY opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

