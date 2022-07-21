Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.16. Approximately 14,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,811,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

