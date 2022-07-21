Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 2,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $808.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

