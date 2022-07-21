Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 32.2% in June

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,700 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 1,740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Netlist Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Netlist has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Netlist had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

