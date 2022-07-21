MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

Shares of MISUMI Group stock opened at 11.86 on Thursday. MISUMI Group has a 52 week low of 9.57 and a 52 week high of 23.23.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

