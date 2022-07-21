Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 77,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,094,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

