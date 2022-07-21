Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 77,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,094,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.