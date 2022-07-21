NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 1,542,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFYEF opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

About NFI Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

