Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 8.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.70. 3,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,148,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $716,381. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

