Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins to C$1.15 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.48.

USAS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

