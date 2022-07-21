Piper Sandler Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $888,783 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

