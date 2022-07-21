Credit Suisse Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $263.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

