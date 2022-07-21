Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $284.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.84. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

