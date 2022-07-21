Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

