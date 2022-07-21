Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

