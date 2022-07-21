Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Westpark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $222.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average is $236.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

