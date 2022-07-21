Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $356.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.00. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

