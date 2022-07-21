Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $196.12, but opened at $182.88. Signature Bank shares last traded at $182.10, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.79.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

