Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
