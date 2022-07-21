Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

