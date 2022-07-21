Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,086,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 2,295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,287.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PITAF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($15.66) to €14.00 ($14.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.57) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Poste Italiane in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.22.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

