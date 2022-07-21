PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PURE Bioscience Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of PURE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49.
About PURE Bioscience
