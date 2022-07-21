PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of PURE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

About PURE Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.