Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 87,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,320 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

