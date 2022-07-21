Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.33. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 1,904 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

