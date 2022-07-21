Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 158,864 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. BTIG Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

