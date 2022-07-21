Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.69. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman purchased 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman purchased 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,544,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

