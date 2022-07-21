Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,930 shares.The stock last traded at $62.02 and had previously closed at $60.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth $602,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kforce by 15.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

