Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 8.8% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.12. 1,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 460,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. Analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

