VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 447,698 shares.The stock last traded at $45.98 and had previously closed at $46.03.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,580,000 after acquiring an additional 458,399 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 406,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,179,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

