Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

