Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 9.6%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 10,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,815,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on KZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $630.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,204,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

