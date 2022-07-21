fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 188,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,792,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

