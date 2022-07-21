Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 87,533 shares.The stock last traded at $296.69 and had previously closed at $292.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

