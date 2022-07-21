SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 3.3 %
SILV opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.99 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.