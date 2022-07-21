SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

SILV opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.99 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.