Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.77.

AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

