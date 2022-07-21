Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

