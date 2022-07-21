Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.86.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

FNV stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

