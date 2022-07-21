KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Edison International by 248.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.