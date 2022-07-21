FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bloom Energy Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloom Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,497 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

