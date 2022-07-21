FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bloom Energy Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloom Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,497 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.