Yamana Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 353,789 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

