Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amcor plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Amcor alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.