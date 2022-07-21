Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

IAG opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $31,851,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

