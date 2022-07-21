Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

