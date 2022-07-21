Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.67.
In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.20%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
