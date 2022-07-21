Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price target (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$129.18 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The stock has a market cap of C$101.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$144.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,610,527.83. Insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

