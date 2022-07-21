Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.96.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$67.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$108.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.69. The company has a market cap of C$53.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

