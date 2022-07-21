Brokers Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

