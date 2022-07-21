The Walt Disney Company Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.