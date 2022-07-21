B. Riley Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Cowen dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 50.0 %

SDIG opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $4,636,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.