Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 121,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.