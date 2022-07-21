Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

