NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

